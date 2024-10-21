The foreigners fighting and dying for Vladimir Putin
Summary
- Many were tricked into the war in Ukraine
A Nepali, a Slovak and a Brazilian sit in a room in a prisoner-of-war camp and explain that they had never signed up to fight in the Russian army but that they were tricked into doing so. The Ukrainian authorities do not give any official figures for the number of foreign fighters they have captured, but say that these men are a burden they would like to be rid of. In the past year, since they have begun to be captured, not one has been exchanged or gone home.