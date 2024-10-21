The foreigners fighting and dying for Vladimir Putin

Prisoner B, from Slovakia, a member of the EU and NATO, tells a more eccentric story. He went to Russia in January because he dreamed of “living in nature, in the taiga, in Siberia." His family told him he was “an idiot". Because he needed money and wanted to get Russian citizenship to fulfil his ambition he signed up with the army and was promised he would just be digging trenches and building bunkers. “It was bullshit. They lied to us," he says. After an attack, he stumbled through a minefield, dropped his gun and was captured. He says he does not want to go back to Slovakia because he would be jailed. He would like to go back to Russia but does not want to fight again so he says he is happy to sit out the war in the camp.