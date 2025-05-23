The gang-linked prison chief taking custody of Trump’s deportees
Vera Bergengruen , Santiago Pérez , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 May 2025, 10:32 AM IST
SummarySalvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s prison director was sanctioned by the U.S. for secret dealings with MS-13 leaders.
President Trump’s plan to expel alleged gang members to El Salvador relies on the country’s 36-year-old prison director, whom U.S. officials have sanctioned for secretly negotiating with the same criminal groups.
