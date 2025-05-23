The gang-linked prison chief taking custody of Trump’s deportees

The White House has said the U.S. is paying El Salvador $6 million to imprison the alleged gang members. Under the deal, the Trump administration has returned MS-13 gang leaders imprisoned in the U.S. to El Salvador, where constitutional rights and due process have been suspended since 2022. Deporting them to El Salvador would mean they couldn’t testify in U.S. court, shielding witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the secret negotiations Luna allegedly brokered.