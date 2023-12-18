The global backlash against climate policies has begun

“Fuel Rebellion", a Swedish Facebook group, boasts 600,000 members. Peder Blohm Bokenhielm, one of its leaders, says cars “have always been a big part" of his life. His father imported American Mustangs and Corvettes to Sweden. His first word as a child was “car". And he has practical reasons for objecting to high fuel taxes, too. In a small Swedish village “there are no shops, and just two buses a day," he says. “If you want to buy groceries, you need a car." Charging points are not yet everywhere, and a car’s range matters in a country where journeys are long and getting stranded in the snow is hazardous. And don’t get people started on the cost of home-heating. Politicians who keep high fuel prices in place are “making it harder for people to live where they want to live", Mr Bokenhielm says.