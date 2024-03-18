The Government, Big Tech and Free Speech, Round Two
SummaryThe Supreme Court considers if government can coerce social-media platforms to censor content it doesn’t like.
The Supreme Court is back on the First Amendment beat Monday when it hears cases asking whether government officials can jawbone businesses to restrict speech. It seems government needs remedial constitutional training.
