The grim arithmetic of a just war

I was born in September 1939, the month Hitler marched into Poland. My earliest memories are of World War II. America’s men—including several of my uncles, all incredibly young—were called up and sent overseas. The home front had a wistful innocence, touched with fear. An emptiness. The long suspense.

Hiroshima broke the spell. I remember images of a mushroom cloud—something entirely new in the world—on the front pages of the Washington Post and the Evening Star. That terrible flash brought the end of the war. As the years passed, mixed feelings would settle in, the moral fallout.

Out of Europe emerged other images that lodged deep in the mind. These were scenes from the grainy, flickering films of the concentration camps, in which bulldozers pushed skeletal corpses into mass graves and the living dead in filthy striped pajamas hung on the wire, their eyes dark and staring and filled with unknowable horror. That was the American child’s first sight of evil.

Antisemitism, I thought, would have been impossible after that—or anyway far less likely in the world, in America. I believed that for years.

A child couldn’t begin to grasp the meanings of either Hiroshima or Auschwitz. But he felt their power, their primordial significance. As the years passed, he would think about them. He kept changing his mind about whether, morally speaking, Hiroshima and Auschwitz were to be considered opposites or, in their terrible consequences, twins.

He knew that Auschwitz and the rest of Hitler’s Final Solution were evil, beyond doubt or discussion: the ne plus ultra of evil, beneath which human wrong could not conceivably descend. Hiroshima was different. It involved the infliction of great death on innocent noncombatants. But was it, for that reason, a great evil? The paradox: Hiroshima and, three days later, Nagasaki saved millions of American and Japanese lives that would have been lost if the U.S. had been obliged to invade the home islands. The journalist Evan Thomas, in his recent book “Road to Surrender," has shown—decisively, I think—that the atomic bombs were necessary, because nothing less would have persuaded the fanatical Japanese high command to surrender.

Are we to think of Hiroshima, then, as a sort of good evil, an oxymoron? A necessary evil? A defensible evil?

It took two years for Abraham Lincoln to find Ulysses Grant, a commanding general who would fight despite the deaths he knew must come: who could “face the arithmetic" and accept the hard necessity of great death before the issue could be decided and the Union saved.

What’s the arithmetic in Gaza? Is the Israeli invasion in response to the Oct. 7 massacres a necessary evil? Or just an evil?

Arithmetic is bitter in that part of the world. In the Black September of 1970, Jordan’s King Hussein saved his Hashemite kingdom from Palestinian fedayeen by killing 25,000 of them. That was Yasser Arafat’s count; some said the figure was lower. In the 1980s, the Iran-Iraq war produced one million or two million casualties even as, nearby in Syria, Hafez al-Assad responded to a 1982 Muslim Brotherhood uprising by reducing much of the city of Hama to Carthaginian rubble. In three weeks, he killed tens of thousands of his own people. One account stated that Assad’s forces “combed the wreckage of the city for survivors, torturing and executing suspected members of the resistance." Thomas Friedman of the New York Times coined the phrase “Hama Rules." Assad’s son and successor, Bashar al-Assad, employs his father’s tactics against rebel enclaves, using nerve agents and chlorine, destroying hospitals, schools and markets.

Hamas operates by Hama Rules. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators don’t tell us how Israel should respond when assaulted thus. A cease-fire now wouldn’t be enough, in this view—if Israel had any decency, it would vanish from the face of the earth. Next morning, the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea would revert to the fig tree and the olive grove and the plashing of fountains: to the prelapsarian, pre-1948 never land of all-Palestinian Palestine. And all would be well. From the river to the sea, the land would be, in the Nazis’ wistful term, judenrein—cleansed of Jews.

In Gaza the cost of innocent Palestinian lives is high. The arithmetic is bitter indeed. But the grown-up world, if it still exists, must face it. Decent people grieve for the innocent Palestinians. They are victims of Hamas, of its evil leadership and deeds.

Demonstrators who call for the extinction of Israel and even for the killing of Jews are, at the very least, guilty of inexcusable naiveté about evil, terrorism and the darkness that, as experience teaches, may easily descend. They haven’t the knowledge of history or sense of tragedy to understand how horror—surreal and satanic—will suddenly evolve. It could happen here. Some of these people wish it would happen here. They promise that Oct. 7 will be repeated a thousand times.

That day, with its gleeful mutilations, its rampages, its rapes and beheadings, its baby-killing—such evil needs crushing, just as slavery needed crushing at Gettysburg, which was the turning point of the American Civil War. In three days, 50,000 men were killed or wounded there. Later, William Tecumseh Sherman’s march through the Southern heartland was more than a touch Carthaginian. A just war, no less than an unjust one, may involve tragic arithmetic.

Mr. Morrow is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and author of “The Noise of Typewriters: Remembering Journalism."