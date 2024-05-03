The grim arithmetic of a just war

Arithmetic is bitter in that part of the world. In the Black September of 1970, Jordan’s King Hussein saved his Hashemite kingdom from Palestinian fedayeen by killing 25,000 of them. That was Yasser Arafat’s count; some said the figure was lower. In the 1980s, the Iran-Iraq war produced one million or two million casualties even as, nearby in Syria, Hafez al-Assad responded to a 1982 Muslim Brotherhood uprising by reducing much of the city of Hama to Carthaginian rubble. In three weeks, he killed tens of thousands of his own people. One account stated that Assad’s forces “combed the wreckage of the city for survivors, torturing and executing suspected members of the resistance." Thomas Friedman of the New York Times coined the phrase “Hama Rules." Assad’s son and successor, Bashar al-Assad, employs his father’s tactics against rebel enclaves, using nerve agents and chlorine, destroying hospitals, schools and markets.