The high-stakes race to define Kamala Harris
Catherine Lucey , Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Aug 2024, 10:13 AM IST
SummaryDemocrats have introduced her at their convention as a fighter from humble beginnings. Republicans say she is an out-of-touch liberal.
CHICAGO—Democrats have a story to tell as they reintroduce Vice President Kamala Harris to a national audience: She was raised by a middle-class single parent and was once a college-age McDonald’s employee and a big-hearted prosecutor. Republicans tell a different story: She is an out-of-touch California liberal who is soft on crime and immigration.
