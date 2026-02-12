The House is poised to rebuke Trump on tariffs. What it signals for his power.
A resolution would end the levies on tariffs the president imposed by executive order on Canada last February.
Congress is almost certain to formally push back against President Donald Trump’s signature economic policy, as the House of Representatives looks poised to approve a resolution revoking tariffs on Canada as soon as Wednesday. Though the resolution has no chance of going into effect, it is the latest sign that Trump’s power is eroding.