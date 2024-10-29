Omar Abdullah, chief minister of J&K, assured his bureaucrats that the current governance model is temporary and pledged restoration of statehood soon. He warned against exploiting the existing system, following his party's recent electoral victory.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that he has received assurances at the 'highest level' in New Delhi that the commitments made to the Union Territory with regard to governance model will change.

The hybrid model of governance, Abdullah said, is temporary and the statehood status for Jammu and Kashmir will be restored soon.

"I would tell you in no uncertain terms that there is zero tolerance for this [corruption]. But I am also acutely aware that we have unfortunately at the moment rather hybrid system of operating. And I have a feeling, and I am going to say regardless of the consequences some may feel they can exploit the system for their advantage, that they can find loopholes in this system that we have in J&K at the moment," Adbullah is heard saying while addressing administrative secretaries in Srinagar. The ministers are also seen in the video sitting next to Abdullah.

Abdullah also administered an integrity pledge to the bureaucrats on the occasion.

"But please rest assured. This is a temporary phase. I have just come back from very successful meetings from New Delhi. I have received assurances at the highest level that the commitments made to J&K particularly with regard to governance model will change," the Chief Minister, who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, during his Delhi trip.

Loopholes to end soon "And therefore, if there is anybody who believes that somehow that UT will shield you from the consequences of practices which goes against this pledge, please remember the shield may last temporarily. But it is only temporary. Once the full statehood to J&K is restored there will be no loopholes to exploit or any advantages to be taken by playing against one another," Abdullah said.

Abdullah's National Conference won the recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, clinching 42 out of 90 seats. This was the first elections in the union territory in a decade and also first assembly election after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister on October 16, making him first CM of the Union Territory.

Statehood Soon?

The Modi government is likely to initiate the process of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, five years after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The first step in the direction may come during the Winter Session of Parliament in November-December, according to some reports.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Chief Minister Omar Abdullah the centre's full support to the newly elected government, a report in NDTV said quoting sources.