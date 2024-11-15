The IMF has a protest problem

Sheikh Hasina’s popularity had been plummeting since May when, on the fund’s request, she relaxed the crawling peg on the taka, Bangladesh’s currency, which then proceeded to fall. Annual inflation jumped from 9.7% in June to 11.7% in July, as the cost of food, fuel and other imported essentials rose. Eventually, the move will replenish Bangladesh’s foreign reserves and curb the inflation that is produced by scarce imports. If the approach had been watered down the clear risk was that the economy would never get these benefits. Yet the pain for Sheikh Hasina was, it turned out, rather more immediate.