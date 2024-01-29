The Immigrants We Shouldn’t Forget
SummaryAfghans who helped America deserve a path to permanent legal residency.
Washington can’t fix every problem, but it isn’t helpless on everything. So it is with reforming our nation’s immigration system. For years our borders have been open to those who seek to exploit our asylum laws and the current administration’s lax parole policies. These failures have led to a backlogged and corrupted system, incapable of helping those it was designed to serve. Afghan refugees seeking a life in the U.S. know this better than anyone.