The Immigrants We Shouldn’t Forget

Washington can’t fix every problem, but it isn’t helpless on everything. So it is with reforming our nation’s immigration system. For years our borders have been open to those who seek to exploit our asylum laws and the current administration’s lax parole policies. These failures have led to a backlogged and corrupted system, incapable of helping those it was designed to serve. Afghan refugees seeking a life in the U.S. know this better than anyone.

When the Taliban came to power after our disastrous withdrawal in August 2021, many Afghans fled their country for fear of persecution and death. These are men and women targeted for helping U.S. service members during our decadeslong war as translators, guides and intelligence sources.

As Kabul fell, U.S. service members and veterans extended the creed “leave no man behind" to those who had helped them at great personal risk. As a result, many Afghan families are building lives in the U.S. after being granted temporary protected status. Their future, however, is uncertain due to our backlogged asylum process.

The expiration of the temporary residency granted to Afghan refugees was pushed back by several months last autumn, forcing refugees to re-enroll to receive an extended parole. This patchwork solution created more complications as refugees waited to receive new paperwork to verify their legal status.

My office heard from Afghans who had lost their jobs because they couldn’t get the right paperwork to prove they were in the U.S. legally and eligible for a driver’s license. If their parole were to lapse, they would be unable to work here and could be deported to Afghanistan.

I recently attended a community event in Manhattan, Kan., that welcomed new arrivals from Afghanistan. What I heard from refugees was overwhelming gratitude about the opportunities they have had since arriving, the challenges that remain, and their concerns for families left behind. These refugees deserve certainty, something Congress can deliver in the border supplemental package currently being negotiated in the Senate.

That’s why I joined my colleague Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) in introducing the Afghan Adjustment Act. The bill would establish a path for Afghan partners to apply for permanent legal residency after having undergone additional security vetting.

Granting Afghan refugees stability, the legal ability to work and a path to permanent residency sends a message to U.S. partners and allies around the world that we honor our word. It also demonstrates that the American system works for those who abide by the law and come here legally. Including the Afghan Adjustment Act in any border supplemental package would bolster our security and give Afghans a shot at the American dream.

Mr. Moran, a Republican, is a U.S. senator from Kansas.