The impossible mission to enforce an Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire

Unifil told Israel that it couldn’t inspect the locations of the tunnels without permission from the Lebanese military because they were on private property, said Jonathan Conricus, a former Israeli military liaison to Unifil and the U.N. When nothing happened after a month, the Israeli military pumped so much cement into one of the tunnels that it spurted out on the other end, flooding a building in a village and gushing into the street, said Conricus, now senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based pro-Israel lobby group.