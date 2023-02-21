The invasion has stalled, but Putin’s war on dissent marches on

In fact, the war has raised the status of technocrats, and of the army and security services even more so. The government wants to expand the army from its current 1m soldiers to 1.5m. That is 4% of the male, working-age population, a higher share than in any other country bar North Korea. A third of the national budget goes to men in uniform. Spending on the armed forces this year has been revised up by 40% compared with pre-war plans. Spending on domestic security—meaning Mr Putin’s machinery of repression—is up by 50%. Meanwhile, spending on health care has fallen by 9%. The government also proposes to underline the rising status of men in uniform by pledging to set aside seats in the Duma, Russia’s already docile parliament, for “military patriots". “This is a class that depends on the state, and is extremely loyal to it," says Natalia Zubarevich, an academic.

