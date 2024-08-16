The Israeli ultra nationalist quietly reshaping the West Bank
Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 16 Aug 2024, 09:56 AM IST
SummaryIsrael’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is making changes that could lay the groundwork for Israeli sovereignty over the occupied territory in all but name.
TEL AVIV—From the far-right fringes of Israeli politics, Bezalel Smotrich called for years for the annexation of the West Bank. Now, as a minister at the heart of government, he is using little-known policy levers to quietly steer the occupied territory in that direction.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less