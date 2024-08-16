The Israeli ultra nationalist quietly reshaping the West Bank

Smotrich started out as a young right-wing activist during Israel’s disengagement from Gaza in the early 2000s. Israel’s domestic security service, the Shin Bet, detained him in 2005 after officers found him and other activists in possession of 700 liters of gasoline and oil, according to Dvir Kariv, a former Shin Bet agent who detained Smotrich. He was held for three weeks, but was released without being charged. Smotrich’s office disputed parts of that account and said he was only accused of blocking a road and organizing illegal demonstrations.