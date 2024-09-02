The last days of Pokrovsk: Ukrainians dig trenches as Russians close In
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Sep 2024, 09:08 AM IST
SummaryThe mining town on the eastern front is preparing for impending destruction by Moscow’s troops, now just miles away.
POKROVSK, Ukraine—A baker now spends his days helping residents flee this eastern Ukrainian city. At night, he fires up his ovens to bake for the troops. Only one supermarket remains open in Pokrovsk, its windows boarded up and shelves mostly empty.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less