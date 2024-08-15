The little-known US agency behind the string of coups against Mexico’s druglords
Santiago Pérez , José de Córdoba , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 15 Aug 2024, 05:07 PM IST
SummaryHomeland Security Investigations played a key role in the capture of elusive kingpin “El Mayo” Zambada and two sons of “El Chapo” Guzmán.
MEXICO CITY—In a spectacular high-wire takedown in late July, U.S. authorities arrested Mexico’s notorious drug lord Ismael “El Mayo" Zambada on the tarmac of a tiny airport near El Paso, Texas, after he had evaded capture for more than four decades.
