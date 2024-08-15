The little-known US agency behind the string of coups against Mexico’s druglords

Created under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, HSI has built a large presence around the world in recent years. With more than 7,000 field agents, it is the second-largest federal law-enforcement agency in the U.S. after the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It has the largest international footprint in U.S. law enforcement with offices in more than 50 countries, and its biggest international outpost in Mexico.