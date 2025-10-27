The lone House Democrat who thinks his party has the shutdown all wrong

In the interview, Golden said that his working-class constituents are suffering due to the shutdown, and that fellow Democrats aren’t being straight with voters by tying the expiration in ACA subsidies to Republicans’ “big, beautiful" tax law. Golden voted with his party in opposing that measure, which included tax cuts and reduced Medicaid spending, while not extending ACA credits. But he noted that the Democrats’ own legislation in 2022 had set this year for the subsidies to end.