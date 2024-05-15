The lopsided reality of the Russia-China relationship

In recent meetings with Xi, both European leaders and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have pushed the Chinese leader to cut back on his nation’s support for Russia’s defense industry. Washington has also warned Beijing that it could take action against Chinese banks handling trade in so-called dual-use goods that have both civilian and military purposes. The threat of extending sanctions on Chinese banks could already be having some effect as recent monthly data shows Chinese exports to Russia have moderated, analysts say. They caution, however, that as with previous sanctions on Russia, companies would switch to other banks and use middlemen, including in third countries.