The make-or-break ingredient for winning a Lok Sabha election
Summary
- The secret lies in wealth. The wealth gap between candidates and eventual winners has grown sharply in the last four Lok Sabha elections, showing that polls are swinging more and more in favour of richer candidates who have the financial clout to contest and win
It’s that time again when politicians start filing nominations to contest Lok Sabha elections, and are required to make honest declarations about various aspects of their lives through sworn affidavits to the Election Commission of India. The size of their bank balance and other assets, a key part of these affidavits, becomes a matter of immense public scrutiny. Here’s one reason why.