The many legal questions surrounding Musk’s DOGE efforts
Jacob Gershman , Jan Wolfe , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Feb 2025, 06:47 PM IST
SummaryEven before Trump took office, legal observers were skeptical of his plans for an Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency to unilaterally shrink the federal government.
Even before President Trump took office, legal observers were skeptical of his plans for an Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency to unilaterally shrink the size of the federal bureaucracy. Questions have only grown in the two weeks since he has been back in the White House, and reached a new flashpoint with the administration’s de facto shutdown of the U.S. Agency for International Development.
