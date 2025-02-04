The many legal questions surrounding Musk’s DOGE efforts

Can the administration effectively shut down USAID?

USAID has carried out foreign assistance programs since 1961, and Congress in 1998 established it as an independent agency, though closely intertwined with the State Department. It is highly unlikely that Trump and Musk can formally wipe out the agency by merging it into the State Department without legislative approval. What happened in recent days is short of that, which leaves some of the administration’s moves in a gray area. The agency headquarters was closed Monday and many of its functions and communications were crippled. DOGE officials sought access to the agency’s systems over the weekend.