Tamil Nadu: The meteoric rise of Udhayanidhi Stalin in DMK ranks. Explained in 5 points

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin officially assumed the charge as state's deputy chief minister on Sunday – ending days of speculation over the move.

Udhayanidhi's elevation comes amid growing calls within the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, more so with an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

Third-Generation Dynast Udhayanidhi, 46 is the third generation leader in his family to get a key role in the Tamil Nadu government. He follows the footsteps of his grandfather and DMK veteran late M Karunanidhi and his father MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Former CM Karunanidhi accommodated both his sons MK Stalin and M Alagiri and his daughter Kanimozhi in politics, yet ensured to keep them away from the spotlight as long as he was active in politics.

Udhayanidhi made his political debut five years ago when, before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he toured the state as head of the DMK youth wing. It was during that tour that Udhayanidhi started gaining prominence.

Political Debut 5 years Ago MK Stalin was elevated as deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu by his father, on May 29, 2009, after being active in politics for over three decades. He had been Mayor of Chennai and won assembly elections four times before being anointed as number two by his father.

In contrast, Udhayanidhi has won assembly polls only once, so far. He is just five-years-old in active politics. He won from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni – one of the safest DMK seat in Chennai in assembly elections held in 2021, after a decade-long stint in Kollywood as producer and actor.

About one-and-a-half year after DMK came to power with his father MK Stalin as CM, Udhayanidhi was inducted as a minister, with the portfolios of Welfare and Sports Development in December 2022.

Since then, Udhayanidhi has been active on the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. His visits to his constituency is covered prominently by DMK social media handles. He has sort of given up his film career with many saying that 2023 movie Maamannan was his last performance as an actor.

Udhayanidhi, however, continues to head film production company, Red Giants.

Sanatana Dharma remark row In 2023, Udhayanidhi sparked a row after he called for the ‘eradication’ of Sanatana Dharma, drawing flak from the BJP. In March 2024, the Supreme Court slammed him over his 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks and asked him to refrain from such comments as he is "not a layman but a minister".

"You abuse your rights under freedom of speech and expression and right to freedom of religion and then come to Supreme Court for protection under Article 32? Do you not know the consequences of what you said?" the SC bench asked him.

Family Rule, says BJP After the elevation, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said on September 29 that Udhayanidhi lacks ‘maturity’ to hold the post of a minister, let alone be the Deputy CM.

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao claimed that the anointment reflected family interests over national and public welfare, labeling it a classic example of family rule within the opposition INDIA bloc.

‘Unburden father Stalin’ Udhayanidhi’s elevation to the number two post in MK Stalin's government is aimed at gaining ‘larger acceptance’ within the state dispensation, ‘unburden’ his father and ‘facilitate’ smooth governance, according to reports.

The elevation is to help groom Udhayanidhi with key responsibilities and allow him to learn the ropes in the government while preparing for the 2026 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK won the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election, ending the decade-long reign of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). M K Stalin became the eighth CM of Tamil Nadu replacing Edappadi K Palaniswami of the AIADMK.