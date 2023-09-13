The meticulous, ruthless preparations for a second Trump term
- The America First movement is readying policies and personnel
Brooke Rollins is sitting at her desk in Fort Worth, Texas, at the back of an anonymous, low-rise building. It looks uncannily like an office in the White House, with its lemony cream wallpaper, dark wood furniture and photographs of the president signing bills as admirers look on. Only one detail jars: the 18th-century rifle leaning against the wall.
