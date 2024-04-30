The Middle East is a trap for Joe Biden

They think that Israel survives only because America supports it and that an American president who “gets serious" with Israel can make it do almost anything he wants. They see Hamas as part of a global coalition of “progressive" movements advancing causes such as climate change, democracy and LGBTQ rights against global capitalism. People who share these perceptions can organize a march or build an encampment, but the wisest heads in the world all working together couldn’t craft a feasible diplomatic strategy based on such an incoherent and unrealistic view of the world.