The misfits Russia is recruiting to spy on the West

WARSAW—Low on cash and out of his most recent minimum-wage job, Ukrainian refugee Maxim Leha, then 22, had just found a new way to make ends meet in his newly adopted home of Poland.

The job advertised on the Telegram messaging app in early 2023 didn’t appear to demand much: Spray-paint graffiti on remote fences and highway underpasses for $7 a pop. When Leha answered, a man who identified himself as Andrzej wrote back. Within days, Andrzej had upped the ante: Leha was fixing cameras along railroad lines carrying Western military aid to neighboring Ukraine.

Weeks later, Leha and 15 others were arrested in the biggest publicized spy case in Poland’s history. Andrzej, it turned out, was a front for a Russian intelligence unit that was recruiting people such as Leha—drifters looking to make a quick buck—for spying and espionage jobs since late 2022.

Late last year, Leha received a six-year sentence on espionage charges, after a trial in which he was painted as a ringleader.

“It was easy money," Leha recently said from a jail in the Polish city of Lublin, his lanky frame under the red jumpsuit given to detainees considered most dangerous.

It is unclear whether the information provided by Leha and the other recruits directly led to Russian strikes on the shipments of Western weapons that have regularly transited into Ukraine since Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

But Western officials say Russia has successfully combined camera footage with more sophisticated efforts such as satellite surveillance to trace shipments of hardware and ammunition from Poland and elsewhere to secret warehouses in Ukraine, where they have been hit by drones and guided missiles.

“These cheap and seemingly bumbling efforts are nothing to be sneered at," a senior Western military intelligence official said. “They are part of a large toolbox of intelligence gathering that has helped Russia destroy key materiel with minimum investment."

A low-risk strategy

The case of the Polish spy ring opens a window onto Moscow’s renewed efforts to boost its espionage capabilities in Europe as the Kremlin is settling into a long confrontation with the West. Part of their network was hit when more than 600 Russian diplomats were expelled in the wake of the 2022 invasion. The U.K. has said that two thirds of those expelled from Europe were likely spies.

Now Russia is using chat platforms such as Telegram to recruit young, marginalized people, often immigrants and mostly men, to undertake mundane yet damaging acts of spying and sabotage. The approach—low-cost and low-risk for Moscow’s spy services—allows Russia to stoke anti-Western sentiment and reap potentially important intelligence while letting their recruits take the fall.

“Now they are trying to reconstruct their capabilities," said Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesman for Poland’s special services coordination.

Recent weeks have seen a spate of similar spy cases. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization this month called out “an intensifying campaign of activities which Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area."

British police arrested five men in April for burning down a warehouse connected with Ukraine and helping Russia identify other possible sabotage targets. That followed the arrest last year of Bulgarian spies allegedly surveilling U.K. military installations. A few weeks ago, authorities in Germany arrested two German-Russian nationals accused of passing on photographs and videos of military infrastructure.

Western security officials suspect Russia is responsible for the destruction of undersea internet cables and natural-gas pipelines, attacks on railroads and plans to strike military compounds.

The Kremlin didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A new recruit

This account of the Polish case, assembled from hundreds of pages of documents from the investigation and an interview with Leha, offers a rare window into Russia’s new campaign.

Leha crossed the border into Poland in late 2021, five months before the Russian invasion. He found work as a supermarket cashier, but soon looked for easier ways of making quick cash.

After a short stint driving undocumented migrants through Hungary, a job he found on Telegram that earned him three months in a Hungarian jail, he came across Andrzej’s ad.

Leha said he suspected he was part of a Russian intelligence effort. But he had a rudimentary education and a growing criminal record, and the cash helped him ignore qualms about betraying his homeland.

Andrzej paid Leha to spray slogans such as “Stop NATO" hundreds of times. After each job, Andrzej paid him in bitcoin or Ethereum.

Soon Andrzej had a bigger job: Start a fire near a Ukrainian transport company in Poland’s eastern city of Biala Podlaska. But when Leha arrived at the site, he recalled his father’s advice not to “build his happiness on someone else’s misfortune."

Instead, he rubbed charcoal on the fence to make it appear damaged by fire, took a photo and sent it to Andrzej.

As the requests piled up, Andrzej promised Leha a car and transferred several hundred dollars in cryptocurrency that Leha used to buy a Mazda 6 GG.

Andrzej remained a cipher. He spoke with Leha in both Russian and Ukrainian, but Leha assumed he was Ukrainian from his colloquial use of the language. During phone calls, Leha gleaned that Andrzej was two hours ahead of Poland, placing him in the Moscow time zone.

When Leha said he wanted to meet and asked what he looked like, Andrzej shot back: “Like your new car."

When he asked if he was helping the Russians, Andrzej replied, “It’s a Polish thing."

“And what is it in reality?" Leha responded.

“It is an international thing," he wrote back. “The goal is to show that people are bored with this war and cause a major resonance within the society."

Watching the trains

Meanwhile, Andrzej was recruiting other young immigrants in Poland.

One was Maxim Sergeyev, a 20-year-old who had come from a town from outside Moscow to play hockey for the local Zaglebie Sosnowiec hockey team. People who knew him said he had learned almost flawless Polish and had befriended most of the team since he arrived in 2021. When Russia invaded Ukraine the next year, he signed a statement disavowing the war.

Like many young hockey players in Poland, Sergeyev was chronically short of cash. A job as a food courier ended in a bike accident. When he was arrested several months later, police found a group chat with Andrzej and dozens of pictures and videos on his cellphone of two major Warsaw train stations, cities in eastern Poland and the Malhowice-Nizankowice border crossing.

Andrzej also recruited a female student from Belarus and a teen from Ukraine. Another member of the ring, Oleksii Pronkin, a young Ukrainian, was tasked with collecting photos of the Polish Naval Academy in the coastal city of Gdynia and a nearby naval base on the Baltic Sea. He also sent Andrzej pictures of a commercial port terminal and a nearby ammunition depot. In December, Pronkin was sentenced to two years and two months in prison on charges of espionage and belonging to a criminal group.

Almost everyone who answered the job advertisement first talked with Andrzej, who would guide them through their tasks or pass them off to someone else.

Some of those who spoke with Andrzej said he sounded young; others described him as middle-aged and with a deep voice. In the end, it was never clear if he was the same person or a group of Russian intelligence officers handling the group.

For Leha’s last job, Andrzej paired him with Artem Averba, a 19-year-old Ukrainian refugee. He told them to set up cameras along the train routes carrying Western military aid into Ukraine.

To introduce the two, Andrzej set up a group Telegram chat named “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" in late February 2023.

“Just so we’re all on the same page and that there’s no confusion among you guys," Andrzej wrote.

The young men picked their own code names. Leha was Karim. Averba chose Erewan, or Yerevan, in English. Andrzej dropped location pins where they were meant to place the solar-powered cameras along Poland’s eastern border with Ukraine.

While on the road, Leha said he felt uneasy with Averba, driving silently while the teen spoke nonstop.

First they stopped at Jasionka, the airport outside of Rzeszow and the transit point for much of the U.S. aid bound for Ukraine. In the forest outside the airfield, Leha attached a camera to a tree with duct tape, its lens facing the runway. Averba later told police that he stayed in the car, while Leha did the work.

A few miles further east, they fixed another camera on the train tracks between Rzeszow and the Medyka border crossing “to record military aid going to Ukraine," Averba said later in an interrogation. The two then shared the camera’s account data with Andrzej over a shared MyHome app, giving all three access to watch the footage in real time.

Driving back to Warsaw, Leha said he felt increasingly uneasy and considered quitting.

“But I didn’t tell the other guys, I didn’t trust them," Leha, now 23, said in the Lublin jail.

On his last trip on March 3, to set up cameras around the city of Kazimierz Dolny, he parked his Mazda near the city’s old Jewish cemetery. As he was walking back to his car, at least seven counterintelligence officers swooped in and detained him.

Of the 16 arrested, 14 have reached plea deals, confessing to espionage charges in exchange for prison sentences from nine months to six years. One was placed in a correctional facility for minors.

Leha refused the plea bargain in hopes of getting a lighter sentence for what he calls his cooperation with authorities. The first hearing of his appeal is planned for next week.

When asked whether he felt remorse for working for the Russians, he stayed quiet for a moment and then said flatly: “I feel very badly about what I have done."

“I don’t think it is fair I was painted as the head of the operation. I think they needed a scapegoat," he added.

As he was led back by officers in riot gear to a tiny jail cell that he now shares with a convicted murderer, a guard on the other side of the glass said: “Nobody likes a traitor."

