The misfits Russia is recruiting to spy on the West
Thomas Grove , Bojan Pancevski , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 14 May 2024, 04:54 PM IST
SummaryThe case of a Polish spy ring opens a window onto Moscow’s renewed efforts to boost espionage in Europe as it settles into a long confrontation with the West.
WARSAW—Low on cash and out of his most recent minimum-wage job, Ukrainian refugee Maxim Leha, then 22, had just found a new way to make ends meet in his newly adopted home of Poland.
