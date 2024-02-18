The news sources that Indians will trust and distrust this poll season
Summary
- Urban India largely acknowledges that social media is the least trustworthy place to form political views. But many place high trust in the party of their own liking, while dismissing the others as propagandists. BJP supporters are less sceptical of informal news sources than others.
With the Lok Sabha elections looming, social media is set to emerge as a crucial arena for political parties aiming to influence public opinion. A majority of urban Indians, however, consider social media to be the least reliable source for forming political opinions, favouring government sources as the most trustworthy, according to the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey findings. Only 35% of respondents said they had “great" or “moderate" trust in political information sent by friends or family on WhatsApp or other social media, while over 60% placed their trust in government sources and newspapers.