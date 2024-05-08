The original mastermind behind North Korea’s cult-of-personality propaganda dies

SEOUL—Kim Ki Nam, the architect of North Korea’s cult-of-personality propaganda and a childhood mentor of the regime’s current leader, died on Tuesday. He was 94 years old.

Kim Ki Nam’s career as an influential Workers’ Party official spanned six different decades and included close collaboration with all three of North Korea’s leaders. In 2011, he was one of eight officials—including current leader Kim Jong Un—to walk alongside the state hearse carrying the late leader Kim Jong Il’s casket.

In addition to his role as regime mouthpiece, Kim Ki Nam twice led North Korean delegations to Seoul, one as recently as 2009, when he met then-South Korean President Lee Myung-bak.

Kim Ki Nam wasn’t a blood relative of the ruling Kim family. But his passing was so significant that Kim Jong Un, the 40-year-old dictator, will make the rare move of leading the state funeral himself. State media praised Kim Ki Nam as “boundlessly loyal" and as someone who had thoroughly established the “monolithic leadership system of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un."

Kim Ki Nam was born in 1929 during Japan’s colonization of Korea, in an area that is now a northeast province of the North. State media described him as having a childhood of hardship, born into a stevedore’s family. He attended the elite Kim Il Sung University—where he later served as a professor—and studied abroad at a state university in Russia.

After leaving academia in the 1960s, Kim was appointed deputy director of the Workers’ Party’s propaganda and agitation department—serving directly under Kim Jong Il, the eventual second-generation leader. The two were known to be close drinking buddies.

The following decade, Kim Ki Nam assumed the editorship of the North’s main Rodong Sinmun newspaper where he oversaw a mythological overhaul of the country’s origin story—one that ideologically paved the way for Kim Jong Il’s succession and established a hereditary transfer of power.

It was in the pages of Rodong Sinmun that Kim Jong Il was said to have been born on Mount Paektu, the nation’s most sacred mountain. State media at the time christened the second-generation heir apparent as the “Shining Star." Historians outside North Korea believe Kim Jong Il was born in Khabarovsk, Russia, when his father was a Soviet officer.

But in article after article then, researchers were said to have found decades-old messages from Communist Revolutionaries taken from the sacred mountain and nearby towns, with some proclaiming, “The Shining Star has risen over Mount Paektu." That was intended to cast Kim Jong Il’s ascendancy to power as something akin to prophecy, close regime watchers say.

North Koreans, even now, are taught that the so-called “Mount Paektu bloodline"—or those who are direct descendants of the ruling Kims—represent an essential requirement for top leadership.

“In the 1970s, North Korea’s state ideology developed to become the core of all North Korean education and policies, and the propaganda department played a crucial role in shaping the Kim dynasty’s profile around that ideology," said Jung Won-hee, who researches North Korean politics and propaganda at South Korea’s Kangwon Institute for Unification Studies.

There were other changes. Under Kim Ki Nam’s watch, only photos of then-leader Kim Il Sung were allowed on the front page of Rodong Sinmun, a break with the prior practice that permitted images of other officials.

His longevity was unique, too, as few North Korean officials held senior positions under all three Kim leaders. Many others have been purged, with even family members being executed after falling out of favor.

Kim Ki Nam’s closeness with the current leader and his sister was apparent in spring 2009. As state media started to present Kim Jong Un as a potential next leader, a grainy photo emerged of the then-twentysomething. It was one of the first public images ever shown of Kim Jong Un. He was flanked by his siblings, bodyguards and a single North Korean official: Kim Ki Nam.

Well into his 80s, Kim Ki Nam officially left his role as North Korea’s propaganda chief in 2017, handing the reins to Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of the current leader, who is now a senior Workers’ Party official.

“Kim Ki Nam made significant contributions to North Korea’s succession by actively engaging in grooming the leaders," said Kim In-tae, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Strategy, a government-affiliated think tank in Seoul.

Write to Dasl Yoon at dasl.yoon@wsj.com