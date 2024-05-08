The original mastermind behind North Korea’s cult-of-personality propaganda dies
SummaryKim Ki Nam’s career spanned six different decades and included collaboration with all three of North Korea’s leaders.
SEOUL—Kim Ki Nam, the architect of North Korea’s cult-of-personality propaganda and a childhood mentor of the regime’s current leader, died on Tuesday. He was 94 years old.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more