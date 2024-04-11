The other Russian dissident putting his life on the line

Five days after Alexei Navalny died in a Russian prison, another critic of President Vladimir Putin appeared in a grainy video link from his Siberian jail, dressed in a black prison uniform against the stark white walls of his cell.

“If we submit to despondency and fall into despair, then this is exactly what they’re counting on," the emaciated prisoner told a Moscow court hearing in February. “Our main duty to our dead comrades is that we continue our work, with even greater dedication than before."

What made Vladimir Kara-Murza’s remarks so striking wasn’t so much the tone of defiance, or the seemingly insurmountable odds of standing up to Putin, in power since 2000.

It was that Kara-Murza could be the next Russian dissident to die behind bars.

Serving out a 25-year sentence for criticizing the Kremlin and its war in Ukraine, he is feeling the effects of two poisonings in 2015 and 2017 that have shredded his nervous system, much like the attack Navalny endured before he was jailed. He has twice been in a coma and his doctors say he could die within two years without proper treatment.

The conditions in which he is being held are harsh even by Russian standards. Kara-Murza says he has been placed repeatedly in solitary confinement for minor infractions such as failing to fully button up his shirt or wake up at 5 a.m. without an alarm. Every hour on the hour, a speaker mounted on the wall of his prison cell broadcasts Russian news bulletins. This is how he learned of Navalny’s death in February.

By then, his polyneuropathy, the condition affecting his nervous system, was causing him to lose sensation in his limbs. In December, his feet temporarily swelled up so much that he couldn’t put on his shoes. His wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, said tests conducted by a prison neurologist showed that his nerves were slowly dying.

Friends and family are urging the U.S. and U.K. to include the dual British-Russian citizen and U.S. resident in any prisoner swaps agreed with Russia, including those that may involve The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, an accredited journalist and U.S. citizen who has been held for over a year on an espionage allegation that he, the Journal and the U.S. government vehemently deny.

As avid students of Russia’s dissident movement through the ages, both Navalny and Kara-Murza knew they could be killed or forced to endure life-threatening conditions in remote prison camps as punishment for challenging Putin’s authority. Navalny returned to Moscow in January 2021 after recovering in Germany from what doctors said was a poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Russian authorities had made clear their intention to jail him, and he was arrested after he got off the plane.

While Navalny made global headlines with his grassroots campaign against the Russian leader, Kara-Murza posed a different kind of threat. A journalist-turned-political operative, he specialized in connecting opposition groups and forging international ties while living in the U.K. and U.S., lobbying for sanctions on the Kremlin to loosen its stranglehold over Russia’s political system. Supporters say that if Navalny deserved to become president in a freer Russia, 42-year-old Kara-Murza—with his fluent English and deep contacts in the West—would have made the perfect foreign minister.

But like many others—rights groups say there are now almost 700 political prisoners in Russia—he concluded that sacrificing himself would be the price he would have to pay to galvanize opposition to Putin.

“If you’re calling on your fellow citizens to stand up to the system, you have to lead by example and share the risks," Kara-Murza wrote in a letter to the Journal from prison last month.

“The Putin regime survives and feeds on the fear it instills in our society," he continued. “But fear, like blackmail, is only effective if people choose to succumb to it. And we must choose not to."

Kara-Murza was born into a long line of dissidents, the son of a muckraking journalist and great-grandson of a Latvian revolutionary. His mother remarried to an Englishman in the 1990s and moved the family to England, where Kara-Murza attended Cambridge University and received British citizenship. He launched a career in journalism and, back in Russia, made a failed bid for political office in 2003.

As Russia lurched toward authoritarianism under Putin, Kara-Murza’s closest friends were targeted. When opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin in February 2015, Kara-Murza rushed to the scene where he saw his mentor’s body being cordoned off by police.

Three months later, Kara-Murza was in a meeting in Moscow when he suddenly lost consciousness. Placed on life support in hospital, he experienced multiple organ failure and was put in a coma for weeks. His Russian doctors told him he had been poisoned, and tests in several Western labs later confirmed this.

Kara-Murza spent a year walking with a cane and fighting to regain feeling in his hands and feet, playing guitar and walking on shells along the beach near the family’s Virginia home. In 2017, on another trip to Russia, he was poisoned again.

The toxins used in those poisonings, and the identity of the perpetrators, have remained a mystery. Russian authorities refused to launch probes into either incident.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, friends pleaded with Kara-Murza to leave Russia. Putin had introduced sweeping new laws to stamp out any opposition. Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former Russian oil tycoon who spent 10 years in prison for opposing Putin’s government, said he warned Kara-Murza that he wouldn’t hold out in a Russian prison on account of his ailing health.

In late March, over dinner in London, financier Bill Browder asked the Russian to consider his family. Kara-Murza had been instrumental in helping Browder lobby for the introduction of Western sanctions against Russian human-rights violators as part of the Magnitsky Act.

“I said to him: ‘The worst that happens is you get killed, and the best that happens is you get arrested,’" Browder recalled in an interview. “He was unmoved by that."

Two weeks after the dinner with Browder, Kara-Murza was back in Moscow. In an interview with CNN soon after, he accused Putin of killing his opponents and said the Kremlin chooses poison as a favored method of assassination because it gives it plausible deniability.

“This regime that is in power in our country today is not just corrupt, it’s not just kleptocratic, it’s not just authoritarian," he said. “It is a regime of murderers."

Noting that Kara-Murza was speaking from Moscow, the anchor asked whether he was concerned that if he is targeted again, he will die. “I’m a Russian politician, it’s my home country," Kara-Murza answered. “The biggest gift we could offer the Kremlin is to give up and run."

Hours later, as he returned home from a meeting, he was arrested and charged for his work with a banned opposition group. Investigators later added a charge of treason and another of disseminating allegedly false information about the Russian military.

In his final statement before the court, Kara-Murza was defiant. “I blame myself for only one thing," he said. “That over the years of my political activity I have not managed to convince enough of my compatriots and enough politicians in democratic countries of the danger that the current regime in the Kremlin poses for Russia and the world."

The court ruled that Kara-Murza had undermined Russia’s sovereignty and security “motivated by political hatred and hostility." He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in April 2023 and sent to Omsk in Siberia, some 1,700 miles from Moscow.

Kara-Murza says his only possessions are a mug, toothbrush, bar of soap, two towels and two books. Pictures of his children aren’t allowed. The hard bed he sleeps on is folded away for 16 hours of the day and no natural light enters his cell. Daily exercise is limited to an hour and a half of pacing around a tiny courtyard where the sky is visible through bars in the ceiling.

Evgenia, his wife, has worked tirelessly to publicize her husband’s plight, traveling from the couple’s Virginia home to Western capitals, and urging the Biden administration to designate Kara-Murza as “wrongfully detained," a status that commits it to seek his release.

A cross-party group of U.S. lawmakers pushed for Kara-Murza’s inclusion in the 2022 U.S.-Russia prisoner swap deal that ultimately only brought home the women’s basketball star Brittney Griner. The State Department has said Kara-Murza is a “political prisoner" who should be freed.

In his letter to the Journal, Kara-Murza said three things keep him going: his Christian faith, a sense that he is on the right side of history and a strong conviction that Putin’s government will collapse.

“Whatever this regime does, it cannot stop the future," he wrote, citing the thousands of young people who came out for Navalny’s funeral in Moscow. “And even if they kill us all, others will take our place."

The last time Kara-Murza was able to speak with his family was in December, when prison authorities allowed him a 15-minute phone call.

“I picked up, I heard his voice, I told him I loved him, and I passed the phone right away to the kids," said Evgenia Kara-Murza, who is caring for the couple’s three teenage children. “I had a timer on, because I couldn’t allow any one of our kids to speak to their father for longer than five minutes."

Write to Matthew Luxmoore at matthew.luxmoore@wsj.com