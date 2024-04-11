The other Russian dissident putting his life on the line
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 11 Apr 2024, 01:04 PM IST
SummaryVladimir Kara-Murza, a journalist-turned-political operative, concluded that sacrificing himself would be the price he would have to pay to galvanize opposition to President Vladimir Putin.
Five days after Alexei Navalny died in a Russian prison, another critic of President Vladimir Putin appeared in a grainy video link from his Siberian jail, dressed in a black prison uniform against the stark white walls of his cell.
