The populist right rises in Portugal

These developments generated public discontent to which the established political parties failed to respond. To fill this void, a new populist party called Chega—meaning “enough" in Portuguese—arrived on the scene in 2019. Its founder was André Ventura, then 36, who broke away from the center-right Social Democratic Party. Mr. Ventura has criticized the Romani people for living on government handouts, called for a “drastic reduction of the Islamic presence in the European Union," and advocated chemical castration of pedophiles. He has argued that bureaucratic bloat and high taxes are responsible for Portugal’s economic backwardness relative to the rest of Europe. Alarming defenders of the 1974 revolution, Mr. Ventura adopted a slightly modified version of the Salazar regime’s slogan (“God, Fatherland, Family") as his party’s motto: “God, country, family and work." Like many other populist parties, the Chega party is also critical of the European Union.