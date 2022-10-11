The real Asian-American race issue

Ms. Ma says she founded the PAC to uphold one principle: equal treatment for all. That covers a lot of ground these days, including opposition to critical race theory. But probably the most pressing concern today is the pending Supreme Court cases over admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. These cases have helped drive home to many Asian-Americans that they are now on the losing end of the equity agenda—with their kids denied entry over less-qualified applicants because elite schools think they already have too many Asians.