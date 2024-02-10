The real message of Vladimir Putin’s chat with Tucker Carlson

For Mr Putin made several remarks which, out of their rambling context, will give succour to those who say backing Ukraine is not in America’s interests. In the past he hinted, darkly, that Russia might use nukes; yet he told Mr Carlson this idea was a scaremongering way for Western politicians to extort money from taxpayers. He denied any interest in invading Poland or Latvia (though he previously said the same about Ukraine). And he was asked about the hypothetical deployment of American troops to the Ukrainian front; shorn of the question, his answer is bound to be clipped and replayed. “Don’t you have anything better to do?" he scoffed, mentioning America’s border and national debt.