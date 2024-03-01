The Republicans Are a Party in Search of a Future

Today’s old Democrats will soon be replaced by younger leaders who hold the same antiquated ideas. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other young Democratic aspirants are incapable of understanding, much less managing, today’s intricate social systems and the interwoven, living, breathing emergent economic structures otherwise known as businesses. They don’t believe in an open economy, healthcare system or education system because they would have no power in them. Despite the appearance of generational progress, the Democratic Party will remain the hood ornament for an arrogant, old top-down government that can’t keep up with our instantly adaptive world.