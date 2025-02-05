The Russian TV star who became the voice of the Kremlin

They include Dmitry Trenin, who gave up promoting U.S.-Russia relations as the head of an American-backed think tank and supported the invasion. Vladimir Solovyov, a journalist who once said only a "criminal of unimaginable proportions" could go to war with Ukraine, now hosts a paean to Putin on national TV. Dmitry Medvedev spent four years as president when Putin hit term limits in 2008. He promised liberalization and closer ties with the U.S. during a visit to Silicon Valley, but now calls for Ukraine’s total destruction and frequently rails about the threat of nuclear war.