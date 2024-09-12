The scary new map of the South China Sea
Summary
- Fresh fights over reefs and shoals test America’s credibility
On August 31st a Chinese cutter rammed the largest patrol ship of the Philippine coast guard, punching a hole in its side. It was the latest attempt by China to force the Teresa Magbanua to leave Sabina Shoal, where it has been stationed since April. No one was injured. But the incident is part of an emerging new pattern of escalation and confrontation in the South China Sea, particularly around the Spratly Islands. According to one account, Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, warned Jake Sullivan, America’s national security adviser, that China would not accept a Philippine presence at Sabina, during their meeting near Beijing on August 27th-28th. The evidence points to a novel phase in the struggle for the South China Sea, featuring push back against China by some South-East Asian countries. Whether China and America can safely contain the nerve-shredding contest is far from clear.