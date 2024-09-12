The scary new map of the South China Sea

Most fraught of all are the Spratly Islands. The Chinese construction of large bases from 2013 to 2016 was on reclaimed land there. As a result the islands are now where the push back is most fulsome. Since 2022 Vietnam has been dredging and reclaiming land on features that it occupies: it has now built up about half as much land as China has reclaimed (see chart), and appears to be constructing a large airfield. The Chinese government has remained silent on this matter. Malaysia has sought cosy relations with China and tolerated Chinese ships in the waters it claims as its exclusive economic zone. It has also turned a blind eye or worse to fleets carrying sanctioned Iranian oil that transfer it to China-bound vessels. Even so, Malaysia depends on energy revenues and as a result has restarted oil and gas exploration off the coast of Borneo, close to the Spratlys, in the face of Chinese objections.