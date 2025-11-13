The secret meeting that ended the shutdown
Lindsay Wise , Natalie Andrews , Siobhan Hughes , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 Nov 2025, 12:45 pm IST
Summary
A group of centrists broke from Democrats, negotiating with Republicans to end the shutdown.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The turning point in the government’s longest shutdown didn’t involve President Trump or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story