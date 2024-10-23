The secretive billionaire network funding ‘Stop the Steal’ 2.0
Rebecca Ballhaus , Mariah Timms , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 23 Oct 2024, 05:45 PM IST
SummaryGOP donors have given more than $140 million to nearly 50 groups working on election integrity. “This will have to become another crusade of ours,” wrote a fellow at the Claremont Institute.
When Donald Trump refused to concede the 2020 election, he and his allies led a chaotic effort to overturn the results, spreading conspiracy theories, filing dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits and encouraging “Stop the Steal" protests that culminated in the assault on the Capitol.
