The secretive billionaire network funding ‘Stop the Steal’ 2.0

Three members of Georgia’s State Election Board pushed through new rules in recent months, with public encouragement from Trump and Mitchell, including a mandate to hand count paper ballots at every polling site. In two separate rulings, judges in Georgia last week blocked the rules from going into effect so close to the election. Democrats had sued to try to stop the 11th-hour changes, contending they were intended to delay the tabulation of results long enough for Trump to capitalize on the uncertainty.