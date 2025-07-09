The Sequoia investor whose anti-Mamdani posts set off a Silicon Valley storm

Shaun Maguire has built a reputation as Sequoia Capital’s link to Elon Musk. The tech investor also shares Musk’s penchant for sparring on social media, and his X posts about Zohran Mamdani have ignited a Muskian storm.

Maguire on Friday chimed in on the New York City mayoral candidate, a democratic socialist who is Muslim, calling Mamdani an “Islamist" who “comes from a culture that lies about everything." He’s spent the days since sparring with X posters and Silicon Valley types.

An online petition sprang up over the weekend asking Sequoia leadership to condemn the comments, investigate Maguire’s conduct and apologize. The petition received hundreds of signatures, including from prominent executives and founders of companies from the Middle East, though not all the names could be verified.

Maguire’s posts and the reaction from founders place one of Silicon Valley’s biggest investors in a delicate position. Maguire, 39, is an important partner, bringing the firm lucrative bets on SpaceX and other Musk ventures. He has for years been vocal about politics. But the firm also makes its name and fortune backing and counseling some of the hottest technology startups, which have a tendency to lean the other direction, politically.

Sequoia, which manages more than $60 billion as of December, is a top-tier VC firm with a sterling reputation based on big wins, including early investments in Google, Apple, Nvidia, WhatsApp, Airbnb and DoorDash. For years, it has said it wants to remain neutral even while individuals at the firm are given leeway to speak their minds in public.

“This really isn’t about canceling Shaun personally," said Hosam Arab, founder and chief executive of Tabby, a fintech company based in Saudi Arabia, who signed the petition. “It’s not about Mamdani either. It’s about whether Sequoia is willing to finally take a clear stance or accept alienating hundreds of founders who find these views offensive."

Tabby received funding from Sequoia Capital India before it separated from Sequoia Capital as part of a global split of the firm in 2023.

After his Mamdani messages became a topic of conversation on X, Maguire made a 30-minute video explaining his thought process while also apologizing to those who were offended.

“This tweet went extremely viral and not in a good way," he said. “I guess cancel culture is alive and well."

He said the word “Islamist," which he used to describe Mamdani, applies only to a fraction of the Muslim population. “To any Muslim that is not an Islamist and to any Indian that took offense with this tweet, I’m very, very sorry," he said.

Tuesday, he wasn’t backing down and continued to post about the storm and the media coverage.

This isn’t the first time Maguire’s comments have created tension. His posts have raised eyebrows and complaints within the firm, and Sequoia leadership has discussed them and his public persona with Maguire in the past, according to people familiar with the matter.

He’s a prolific user of X, where he has more than 245,000 followers and posts about politics, Musk’s companies and Silicon Valley. Maguire, who is Jewish, is a fierce defender of Israel. And he’s posted often in support of President Trump and the protesters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

He has posted more frequently since Musk acquired what was then Twitter in October 2022, a deal Sequoia invested in. There have been other signs of change since then too, including more openness to using the F-word.

“I do not tweet things unless they have been excruciatingly thought out," Maguire wrote in January. “X is simultaneously an art form also a battleground."

From a space passion to Musk

Maguire was born in 1985 and grew up in Orange County, Calif. When he was in the sixth grade, he got to ask astronauts questions about space via ham radio while they were orbiting the Earth. “That kicked off a whole new passion in space," said Maguire in an interview with the California Institute of Technology’s Caltech Heritage Project.

He had “a really horrible experience" attending public school in Southern California, he said in the interview. He stopped attending classes and received a 1.8 GPA in the 10th grade and an F in algebra. Instead, he spent hours on online hacker forums.

He skipped around universities from community college to the University of California and then Stanford. He spent nine months backpacking, then he enrolled in Caltech in 2009 to get a Ph.D. and reconnect with his first passion: space.

Around that time, he was recruited by a Caltech alum to work at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a research and development agency of the Department of Defense. He worked on a project related to the war in Afghanistan and, according to Maguire, was briefly deployed to the country.

Maguire co-founded several startups but most notably Qadium, a cybersecurity firm, which was later renamed to Expanse and acquired by Palo Alto Networks in 2020 for over $1 billion. Its investors included Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

In 2015, Maguire met Patrick Collison, co-founder and CEO of fintech giant Stripe, at a Founders Fund event on an island in British Columbia. Maguire watched Collison in conversation with another “arrogant" founder discussing quantum computing, he said in the Caltech interview.

“I jumped in the conversation, because honestly I didn’t like the way the guy was talking to Patrick, and Patrick was right," Maguire said at the time.

Their friendship grew into a fruitful partnership. Maguire became an investor for Google Ventures in 2016 and was one of several people who connected Stripe with the venture firm, which led to a multimillion-dollar investment in the fintech giant.

Collison, in turn, sent emails to Sequoia partners including Michael Moritz, recommending they hire Maguire as an investor.

Along with backing Musk companies, Maguire also led the firm’s investment in Bridge, a stablecoin platform that Stripe acquired earlier this year for $1.1 billion.

By Tuesday afternoon, a petition in support of Maguire started circulating in venture capital group chats, according to a person in these groups. Hundreds have also signed that petition, including David Marcus, a former PayPal and Meta executive who founded payments company Lightspark.

Write to Angel Au-Yeung at angel.au-yeung@wsj.com