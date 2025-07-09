The Sequoia investor whose anti-Mamdani posts set off a Silicon Valley storm
Angel Au-Yeung , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Jul 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Summary
Shaun Maguire’s right-wing political commentary is clashing with the culture of his much quieter employer, Sequoia Capital.
Shaun Maguire has built a reputation as Sequoia Capital’s link to Elon Musk. The tech investor also shares Musk’s penchant for sparring on social media, and his X posts about Zohran Mamdani have ignited a Muskian storm.
