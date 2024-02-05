The shadowy backroom dealer steering Iran’s ‘axis of resistance’
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Feb 2024, 05:36 PM IST
SummaryThe Iranian commander whose predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. drone strike is under pressure to avert a direct confrontation with the U.S.
Four years ago, the U.S. launched a drone strike to kill the man who headed up Iran’s covert paramilitary operations. Qassem Soleimani had an almost cultlike following as the Middle East’s perhaps most recognizable military commander, and had placed his Quds Force atop a web of regional militias that over two decades had extended Iran military influence across the Arab world. His funeral procession drew such huge crowds that more than 50 people were killed in a stampede.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less