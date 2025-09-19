The shifting ideology behind political violence
Cameron McWhirter , Zusha Elinson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Sept 2025, 07:00 pm IST
Summary
Researchers see a departure from a pattern that held for nearly 50 years. “This era of violent populism will get worse before it gets better.”
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For decades, right-wing extremists and jihadists have been responsible for the bulk of America’s deadly political violence and domestic terrorism, from the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing to the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, according to researchers.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story