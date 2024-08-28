The skeptic who could shape Kamala Harris’s foreign policy
Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 28 Aug 2024, 01:12 PM IST
SummaryPhil Gordon, the vice president’s national security adviser, is known for breaking with establishment thinking.
WASHINGTON—During one of the most fateful decisions of the Biden administration, whether to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, Vice President Kamala Harris and her then-deputy national security adviser found themselves at odds.
