The southern border is Kamala Harris’s biggest political liability
Summary
- What does her record reveal about her immigration policy?
KAMALA HARRIS’S candidacy has injected some energy into what had been a poisonous presidential race between two old men who bickered over their golf games on national television. But her ascension comes with risks. As Joe Biden’s vice-president, Ms Harris is in essence running as an incumbent. She will inherit his weaknesses, which Republicans are more than ready to exploit. That is most evident on immigration.