The southern border is Kamala Harris’s biggest political liability

She can point to some progress. Ms Harris raised more than $5.2bn from private companies to promote development in the region. Central America’s governments are more stable, and migration from the Northern Triangle has fallen. But the source of that stability differs wildly from country to country. El Salvador’s strongman president, Nayib Bukele, has locked up 1% of the country’s population. In 2023 the election in Guatemala of Bernardo Arévalo, an anti-corruption reformer, was a success for American diplomacy. Sanctions on Guatemalan elites who tried to keep Mr Arévalo from taking office helped ensure the transition of power. But it is unclear how involved Ms Harris was. “She set the initial tenor in what expectations were on good governance…but most of the actual policies were driven by the State Department," says Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, a think-tank.