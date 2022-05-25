The story behind Ukraine’s first war-crimes trial

As they reached the other side of the bridge, though, they came under fire again, this time from a group of local hunters, according to prosecutors at the trial. The soldier who had yelled at Sgt. Shishimarin to shoot was hit, and the car began drifting to the right. Then other soldiers jumped out—Messrs. Shishimarin and Maltisov through the trunk—and ran toward the woods, Mr. Maltisov recalled. The driver was still alive, but the senior lieutenant said they wouldn’t be able to save him. They left him on the bridge.