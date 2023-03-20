The state of Kerala has been a major setback for one of the most successful political parties in India, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The party is trying to get into the political landscape of the state for a while and even with the charismatic leadership of PM Modi, the BJP is not getting the expected results. But, many leaders are seeing a window of opportunity now as the Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in Kerala has vowed support for the party if it supports rubber farmers.

Catholic Christians constitute a strong force in the political arena of Kerala and have a considerable presence in 9 of the 14 districts of the state. With over 37 lakh catholic voters, the community plays a crucial role in deciding who will sit in power at Thiruvananthapuram.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also talked about dialogue with the Christians in Kerala and they have also established district-level mechanisms to facilitate the communication. The BJP is trying to capitalize on the recent outrage of Christians against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government over its decision to conduct satellite surveys to check human activities around a one-km buffer zone over a protected forest area.

Kerala: The fort BJP couldn't breach

Since 2014, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has seen massive success and has undoubtedly dominated the political landscape of India. The party has grown unbelievably in the southern and northeastern zones, where at one point the party used to struggle for having enough workers.

But, the state of Kerala is one of the very few areas where the BJP's every tactic has remained unsuccessful. In the last two Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP drew blank and the UPA had complete domination over the state, in terms of seats and voting percentage.

In assembly elections of the state, BJP got some hope as it won one seat during the 2016 assembly elections, but in the 2021 elections, the party again came back on 0 and currently has no MLAs in the 140-member Kerala assembly.

Political experts point to a simple correlation between BJP's failure and Kerala's demography as almost half of the state population constitutes Christians and Muslims and BJP's majoritarian politics get very less space to function in such an atmosphere.